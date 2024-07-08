Gasoline, diesel prices growing below inflation

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak asked the Ministry of Energy and the Federal Antimonopoly Service to monitor fuel prices at retail sites and the balance of refining margin to prevent the price hike above inflation, the government said after the meeting of the center on the situation in the domestic petroleum products market.

"It was noted at the same time that gasoline and diesel fuel prices at retail sites are growing lower than inflation during the high season," the government said.

Novak also asked to keep an eye on timely fuel deliveries to regions by rail and work out issues of providing oil companies with the railtank car fleet.

According to the Ministry of Energy, fuel prices in the retail segment remain stable and there is no shortage. Fuel inventories are at a high level. Rail transportation is on track. The domestic market is fully provided with gasoline and diesel fuel.