Russia, Pakistan to consider LNG supplies — Novak

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif discussed the possibility of liquefied natural gas supplies, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"A big list of issues was also discussed with Pakistan, including deliveries of liquefied natural gas. Relevant assignments were given to explore these issues," Novak said.

The parties agree that delegations of the two countries will pay visits in the near time for the transition to the practical discussion of cooperation issues, the official said. "This refers to participation of Russian companies in construction and upgrade of electric power facilities. These are hydropower plants and thermal power plants in the first instance," Novak noted.