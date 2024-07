MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Aeroflot will resume flights to the Seychelles from October 2, the Russian flag carrier said.

"Flights from Moscow will start from October 2 using Airbus A350 widebody airliners with the three-class layout: Economical, Comfort, and Business," the air carrier said.

Flights will be made twice per week from October 2 to 26 and three times per week from October 28 onward. Flights to the Seychelles are seasonal by nature.