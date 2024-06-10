Arkhangelsk deep water port to handle 60 million tons of cargo annually

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. After the construction of a deep water area, the Arkhangelsk port will handle up to 60 million tons of cargo per year, the Arkhangelsk Region's Governor Alexander Tsybulsky told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding this amount is due to be reached within ten years.

"Our port of Arkhangelsk, taking into account the deep water area construction <...>, I think with it we will reach 50-60 million tons [of cargo per year]. This is our plan, which we hope to achieve within ten years," the governor said.

In 2023, the Russian government approved the comprehensive development plan for the Arkhangelsk transport hub. The plan's key direction is an infrastructure project for the construction of a deep water area of the Arkhangelsk seaport in the White Sea's Dvina Bay, that would be able to handle large-tonnage vessels with a maximum allowable draft of 14.5 meters. The area's natural depths will allow accommodating a large-tonnage fleet with a deadweight of up to 75,000 tons and a container capacity of 5,000 units.

"I would reiterate, I have already said here publicly several times that I am deeply convinced that the task we face, 200 million tons, is a very conservative and sparing task. Of course, in order to compete globally, we need to increase cargo traffic at least, taking into account transit, to 600 million [tons] in order to be a significant player on the global logistics map," the governor said.

The construction site has been chosen several dozen kilometers from Arkhangelsk, but, as the governor said, "it may shift plus or minus one kilometer, due to needs of the investor, depending on which site the investor chooses."

