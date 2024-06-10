Kremlin not regretting that invited mass media from unfriendly countries to meet Putin

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not regret that representatives of mass media from unfriendly countries were invited to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in days of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"No, there are no regrets or disappointments in the Kremlin," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We disagree with such point of view," Peskov stressed, commenting on the opinion that there should not be tie dialog with mass media representatives from unfriendly countries that could distort what they had heard at the meeting.