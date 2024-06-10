Zimbabwe’s leader says told Putin about lots of spheres for cooperation

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa told TASS in a special interview that he had outlined a lot of areas for cooperation in his country at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We met one-on-one, but of course we discussed the relations between Moscow and Harare, and I appealed to President Putin that there is a lot that we can cooperate on, especially in Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa told a TASS reporter on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

As regards agriculture, Zimbabwe needs further mechanization, he said. "And the Russian Federation has that capacity to support us in that area," he continued.

"Secondly, our region is prone to drought. And in that event, we have built more dams in Zimbabwe so that whether there is drought or no drought, we still have enough heritage and irrigation to have enough domestic food in the country," the head of the landlocked South African country said. "But to do so, we also need fertilizers," he added.