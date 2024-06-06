Venezuela wants to supply coffee to Russia — agriculture minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Venezuela would like to establish coffee and cocoa beans supplies to Russia, Minister of Agriculture and Lands Wilmar Alfredo Castro Soteldo told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"When we set up production in our country, we started exporting certain foods. For example, you cannot produce coffee, cocoa beans in Russia due to climatic conditions. We can export high quality foods of this kind to Russia," the minister said.

"We as a tropical country do not produce wheat, for example. Certainly, Russia is the largest wheat supplier for us. We have great traditions of consuming products from wheat and the wheat of excellent quality is supplied to us from Russia," Soteldo added.