Nornickel plans to build platinum production plant in Bahrain

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Nornickel plans to build a platinum production plant in Bahrain - the countries can also begin cooperation on the repair of Russian ships, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Channel One.

"Nornickel plans to build a plant in Bahrain for the production of platinum," he said.

"There are also projects and agreements related to the repair of Russian ships at the shipyards in Bahrain," Novak added.

On May 23, Russia and Bahrain have signed seven documents following the negotiations between President Vladimir Putin and Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on cooperation in transportation, culture, healthcare, education and ecology. The delegations exchanged folders with the relevant agreements in the Malachite Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace in the presence of the two leaders.

The sides signed a document on holding Russian Seasons in Bahrain in 2025. The Russian Culture Ministry and the Bahraini Authority for Culture and Antiquities also signed a cooperation plan for 2024-2027.

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Bahraini National Health Regulatory Authority signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the pharmaceutical and medical industry. The Russian Diplomatic Academy and the Bahraini Academy for Diplomatic Studies, the ministries of health of the two countries, as well as the Russian Ministry of Transport and their Bahraini counterparts signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of transport and transit.

The Kamchatka Falcon Center, the Roscongress Foundation and the Supreme Council for Environment of Bahrain also signed a cooperation agreement. The Kamchatka Falcon Center is a nursery established in 2022 in cooperation with Arab countries and Russian specialists. It is engaged in the rehabilitation, conservation and reproduction of rare species of birds.