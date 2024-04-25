Business mulls creation of grain hub in UAE — trade representative

DUBAI, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s major grain companies are considering the creation of a grain hub in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Russian Trade Representative to the UAE Andrey Terekhin told reporters.

"If you mean the creation of a certain grain hub here, or theoretically speaking, the supply of large batches of grain followed by distribution in small batches to neighboring countries, I can say that the issue is being seriously worked out. It is more often more profitable for our exporters to supply several times to various ports than to create a grain storage here <…>. Our companies, our major exporters made serious developments, calculations," he said.

The UAE is interested in this initiative, with economic feasibility being at the consideration stage, Terekhin added.