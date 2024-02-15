‘Blitzkrieg of cyber attacks’ against Russia mainly fails — Digital Development Ministry

YEKATERINBURG, February 15. /TASS/. The so-called "blitzkrieg of cyber attacks’ Russia has faced after the start of the special military operation has mainly failed, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation, Alexander Shoitov said.

"As the special operation continues, the blitzkrieg of attacks did not result in significant success. Of course, we had breakdowns, but on the whole the information infrastructure survived," he said.

During the Ural forum Cybersecurity in Finance the Deputy Minister was asked how cyber attacks against Russia have changed in 2023, Shoitov recalled that since the beginning of the special military operation there have been "large-scale computer attacks, DDoS attacks, <...> blitzkrieg, probing, including our infrastructure." The goal was to post deliberately false information and to carry out a sharp, rapid and negative impact on infrastructure, including critical infrastructure, he noted.

"[During the special military operation] the goals and tasks of the violators have changed. Before this, there were fundamentally fraudulent actions," he said.

"Gradually, attacks are becoming more complex, and there is a transition to "protracted actions." Multi-level DDoS attacks act as a kind of cover for further negative impact on the information systems, he added," the deputy minister added.

