Fesco ready to substitute Ecuadorian bananas by deliveries from other markets

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Fesco is ready to support substitution of Ecuadorian bananas by deliveries from other markets, Board Chairman of the Russian transport and logistics company told reporters.

"We informed the Ministry of Agriculture and all the largest retail chains that we are ready to substitute deliveries of bananas from Ecuador by supplies from other markets, primarily from Vietnam and India, where we already have operating marine services," Andrey Severilov said.

Volumes depend on the needs of retail chains, Severilov said. It is preferable to have contracts in the Take or Pay format. There will be no shortage of bananas in Russia and if the situation with Ecuador is not resolved, Russia definitely has substituting markets, he added.

The Russian Federal Service of Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision expressed its concern earlier regarding deliveries of bananas from Ecuador in view of systemic detections of a hazardous quarantined object for Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union’s member-states in them - the Megaselia scalaris (Loew) fly. The watchdog asked the competent authority of the country to suspend the certification of bananas from five Ecuadorian exporters that committed the largest number of violations.