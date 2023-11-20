Sber discussing use of its AI algorithm to decipher Egyptian manuscripts

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Sber is discussing with counterparts from Egypt an opportunity of using its artificial intelligence algorithm (AI) to decipher Egyptian manuscripts, First Deputy CEO Alexander Vedyakhin said.

"We are discussing with counterparts from Egypt how to use our algorithm, which is working with the ‘Digital Pyotr,’ to decipher and preserve Egyptian manuscripts. We have a strong mutual interest in this regard. I visited Egypt myself and also communicated with colleagues. I believe this will be the next interesting area of historical thought development. We will probably make some historic discoveries of ancient Egypt," the senior executive said.

In April 2022, Sber presented the "Digital Pyotr" development, which managed to decipher manuscripts of Peter the Great with the use of artificial intelligence.