Astana and Moscow implement 40 large projects worth $16.6 bln — Ministry of Industry

ASTANA, September 26. /TASS/. Kazakhstan and Russia are currently implementing about 40 large projects worth $16.6 bln, Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Dinara Shcheglova said in an interview with TASS.

"Together with Russia we are currently implementing about 40 joint large projects worth $16.6 bln. They create an impressive number of jobs - 15,500," she said.

According to Shcheglova, Russia and Kazakhstan are also working together on 50 projects that will create over 3,500 jobs.

In terms of enhancing Kazakhstan's investment attractiveness, Shcheglova stated that the country’s officials are actively working on this. "We plan to implement 1,100 investment projects worth more than 36 trillion tenge ($75 bln - TASS) by the end of 2030. We attracted over $28 bln in foreign investment in 2022, the largest level in the past ten years. Growing interest in mechanical engineering has drawn around $500 mln in direct investment in 2022," she said.