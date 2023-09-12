Details of Turkish, Russian agreements on grain supplies to Africa to clear up within days

ANKARA, September 12. /TASS/. Details on agreements between Turkey and Russia on supply of 1 mln tons of grain to African countries in need will become clear in coming days, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said.

"Grain supplies to African countries was one the issues [discussed - TASS] at a meeting of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi. Leaders reached an agreement that 1 mln tons of wheat will be processed in Turkey and supplied to African countries in need. Erdogan expressed hope that the sides will not stop at 1 mln tons. Details on those agreements will become clear in coming days. Preparations continue," he said in an interview aired by A Haber TV channel.