Sanya’s Phoenix International Airport launches second part of its duty free store

HAIKOU /China/, September 11. /TASS/. The Phoenix International Airport in Sanya city (southern Hainan province) opened the second part of its duty free store after its construction has been completed, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

The total construction area amounted to about 5 thousand square meters. The store began to receive visitors on September 7. The corresponding retail space is located next to exits 215-216 of the first terminal of the airport.

The design of the second part of the store combines the concept of suspended, spherical and mirrored elements to create an immersive space. The newspaper also reports that global brands such as Panerai, Chopard, Queelin, Montblanc, Chloe and Ferragamo are now available at Phoenix International Airport for the first time. Thus, more than 300 world-famous brands are already represented in Sanya airport duty free.

The authorities of Hainan launched a pilot program to create a developed duty free network in April 2011. Duty free stores on the island are available in the administrative center of the province, the city of Haikou, the resort of Sanya, as well as in the coastal town of Boao in the district of Qionghai in the northeast of Hainan and in Wanning. In total, there are currently 12 such stores on the island.

In 2022, the total sales of duty free stores in Hainan amounted to 48.71 billion yuan ($6.7 billion). In 2021, this figure exceeded 60 billion yuan (about $8.3 billion). This year, the island's authorities expect to reach a sales volume of 80 billion yuan ($11.1 billion).