Russia’s oil and gas revenues have recovered despite foreign pressure — PM

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s oil and gas revenues have recovered even considering external pressure, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Oil and gas revenues have recovered despite foreign pressure. According to data provided by the Finance Ministry, since September their trajectory has substantially exceeded last year’s level amid an increase in oil prices," he said at a meeting devoted to the draft federal budget for a three-year period.

According to figures released by the Russian Finance Ministry, the country’s oil and gas budget revenues decreased 1.62-fold in January-August to 4.836 trillion rubles ($49.59 bln) compared with 7.818 trillion rubles in the same period last year. The ministry also said earlier that the federal budget might receive 279.12 bln rubles ($2.8 bln) worth of additional oil and gas revenues in September.