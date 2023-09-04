Gasoline prices record high at SPIMEX — trading data

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Exchange prices of the Premium 95-octane gasoline blend and the summer grade diesel fuel were record high again by the close of business during the trading session at the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX), according to trading data.

Regular gasoline prices moved upward by 0.28% to 64,814 rubles ($668) per metric ton. Premium gasoline prices edged up by 0.35% to record high 75,030 rubles ($773.3) per metric ton.

Summer grade diesel fuel prices gained 0.41% to 68,278 rubles ($703.8) a metric ton.

Prices of liquefied petroleum gases soared by 4.2% to 30,674 rubles ($316.2) per metric ton. Furnace fuel prices had an uptick by 0.82% to 34,188 rubles ($352.4) per metric ton.

Jet fuel lost 4.55% in prices to 65,894 rubles ($679.2) a metric ton.