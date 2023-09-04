Turkey, Russia to reach agreement on nuclear plant in Sinop — Erdogan

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Ankara and Moscow are able to make steps within the framework of plans to build the second nuclear power plant (NPP) in Sinop, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"As we spoke earlier, I believe we will speak about making steps in the context of the nuclear power plant in Sinop," the Turkish leader said.

"Akkuyu NPP construction activities are progressing successfully now," Erdogan said. "As you noted earlier, it is important that about 25,000 jobs were created. Efforts on the first power generating unit are have a very good progress," he added.