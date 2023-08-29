RuStore to come pre-installed on gadgets in Russia even if OS owners object — Cabinet

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. RuStore, Russia’s app store, will be required to come pre-installed on gadgets sold in Russia, even if copyright holders of operating systems (OS) ban it, the press service of the Russian government announced on Tuesday

The Cabinet of Ministers approved additional rules for Rustore’s pre-installation.

"Pre-installation of the Russian app store will be mandatory, even in the event of a ban or restriction on the part of the copyright holder of the operating system or affiliated structures. This rule will make it impossible for manufacturers of technically complex products to avoid having Rustore pre-installed on their devices," the statement says.

"In addition, the rules require mobile device manufacturers to provide a non-discriminatory display for Rustore on the screen compared to similar apps from other developers, no less favorable conditions for using RuStore by gadget owners, automatic updates, keeping a single unified app store after factory reset and during technical maintenance of electronic devices," the Cabinet added.

The government also stressed, referencing the decree, that "the version of the pre-installed app store should be free for users at the time of its first inclusion and during use."

"The new decree also supplements the list of classes of applications for mandatory pre-installation with apps used to scan bar codes. These apps will be identified later," the statement says.

The domestic app store was developed on behalf of the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin. RuStore was created by VK together with the largest Russian IT companies with support from the Ministry of Digital Development. It was launched in May 2022. RuStore is included on the list of applications required for pre-installation on electronic devices in 2023 and 2024.