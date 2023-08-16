Yandex to boost courier robots fleet in Russia by year-end

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. About eighty Yandex’ courier robots are now operating in Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Republic of Tatarstan and the Krasnodar Region and their fleet will grow by more than 60% to 130 by the end of this year, the company’s press service told TASS.

"About eighty courier robots of Yandex are now operating in Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Republic of Tatarstan and the Krasnodar Region. We are assembling fifty more such robots," the press service said.

New robots will start operations by the end of 2023, the press service added.

The company has not faced thefts and major damage to robots, Yandex stressed, Courier robots delivered over 250,000 orders to users from the robotic delivery launch in 2020.