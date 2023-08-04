World’s central banks return to gold buying in June — WGC

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Central banks of the world returned in June 2023 to gold buying and increased their inventories by 55 metric tons after three-month sales of this precious metal, according to data of the World Gold Council (WGC).

China became the top gold buyer in June and had its reserves increased by 21.2 metric tons. Gold was purchased by Poland (14 metric tons), Turkey (11 metric tons), Uzbekistan (8 metric tons), the Czech Republic (3 metric tons), Qatar (2 metric tons), and India (1 metric ton), according to WGC data.

Kazakhstan and Singapore were the only gold sellers, with their gold and currency reserves lowered by three metric tons and one metric ton of gold accordingly.