Russian officials should ride in domestically-produced cars, says Putin

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin proposed on Thursday that Russian state and municipal officials should ride around in cars made in Russia.

"Ministries, agencies, the [presidential] staff offices have asked to continue with purchases focused on foreign-produced cars, to carry on with this practice," Putin said at a meeting with chief executives representing Russia’s manufacturing industry.

"However, I replied that this was totally unacceptable and all Russian officials should be riding in domestically produced cars," Putin added.

According to the Russian president, "in some ways, they might be more modest than the cars we used in the past."

"Not a big deal. On the contrary, it will be better," he continued. "Our officialdom is wonderful and they should realize that we must strive to develop domestic brands of cars as well as other domestically produced products."

"This must be the prime direction for improving the standard of living," Putin added.