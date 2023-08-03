India can buy wheat from Russia — newspaper

NEW DELHI, August 3. /TASS/. The Indian Cabinet is considering the issue of purchasing nine million metric tons of wheat in Russia within the framework of an intergovernmental deal to support internal stocks of food grade grain amid rising prices in the domestic prices, The Economic Times newspaper said, citing sources.

The rise in wheat prices was driven by restrictions introduced by the government this year for the first time since 2008 that are allowed for producers and suppliers to be kept in stocks for wholesale and retail sales.

According to Russian sources, Russia offers wheat at competitive prices to India.