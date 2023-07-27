Russia, Algeria agree on extension of Russian companies' participation in gas projects

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia and Algeria have agreed to extend the presence of Russian companies in gas production projects in Algeria, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit.

"We have also agreed on extension of the presence of our companies in projects on gas production in Algeria," he said.

Algeria has far-reaching plans to develop oil and gas projects, while Russian companies are also ready to participate in the construction and reconstruction of energy facilities in the country, the minister added.

