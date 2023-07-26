Russia can export 60 mln metric tons of grain in next agricultural year — expert

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia can export up to sixty million metric tons of grain in the agricultural year of 2023-2024 [July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2024-TASS], President of the Russian Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky told TASS in an interview.

"The Agriculture Ministry will announce export quotas for the second half of the season soon. If it sets the same quotas as in the current season, we will be able to export sixty million metric tons again. We have all the opportunities to do so. Record-high inventories carried forward and the second record-breaking harvest in the historical breakdown provides us in total with absolutely the same export potential," Zlochevsky said.

Russia exported more than sixty million metric tons in the last agricultural year, the expert said. "The rates are not declining so far. The figure in the next season will depend on the evolving price situation because exports are backed by the ruble drop now," he added.