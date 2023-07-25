Bidding ‘adieu to bird,’ tweets to morph into Xs after social network’s rebranding — Musk

NEW YORK, July 25. /TASS/. Twitter posts will be called "Xs" instead of "tweets" after the popular social media platform completes its rebranding into X, company owner Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

"X's," the celebrity entrepreneur said, responding to a question about the new name for tweets after the rebranding. "Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing," Musk noted.

"The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth - like birds tweeting - but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video," the businessman said.

"In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird," he concluded.

The Twitter social network changed its logo on Monday to a white letter X against a black background. The x.com domain now automatically readdresses users to the Twitter website, Musk said earlier.