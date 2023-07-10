Turkey discussing construction of two more NPPs with Russia, China, South Korea — ministry

ANKARA, July 10. /TASS/. Turkey plans to construct another two major nuclear power plants (NPP), which it is negotiating with Russia, China and South Korea, the republic’s Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Monday.

"Regarding the construction of another NPP in Sinop and one more in the Thrace region we continue negotiations with Russia, China and South Korea. The construction will start on the basis of intergovernmental agreements that will be submitted for approval to the parliament, and after permits are provided. We were actively engaged in energy diplomacy previously and we will continue it," he was quoted as saying by the Haberturk TV channel.

"A tremendous job is being done at the Akkuyu NPP. This is the world’s largest nuclear construction site, with four reactors being built simultaneously. We will start generating electric power next year," Bayraktar said.

Turkey needs a nuclear power plant in Sinop for increasing electricity produced for domestic consumption, the minister noted, adding that "the country needs a major NPP" in Thrace (Turkey’s northwestern, European part) as well. "By 2050 Turkey will have more than 20,000 megawatts of nuclear power, or almost four Akkuyu. That said, some plants, in Sinop, Thrace, will be traditionally major NPPs, while a portion has been constructed using small modular reactors. We closely cooperate with the UK and the US on those technologies. Such reactors may be produced by us as well," he explained.

Moreover, Bayraktar did not rule out cooperation with France in the area of nuclear energy, adding that France works with Turkey at the Akkuyu NPP project. "We receive serious support from France in the area of independent audit at Akkuyu. Critical comments are being made that Akkuyu has been left to Russians. But it has many various interested sides involved there, there are various independent auditors, which is why the nuclear sector will never be left [to one side]," he pointed out.

Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant being built in Turkey. The project is being implemented in accordance with an inter-governmental agreement that Russia and Turkey signed in 2010. The nuclear station will house four Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors. Each reactor’s power output will stand at 1,200 MW. Once commissioned and brought to full capacity, the NPP will produce about 35 bln kWh per year. The project is currently being funded completely by Russia.