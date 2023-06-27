Russia delivers second batch of oil to Pakistan — newspaper

ISLAMABAD, June 27. /TASS/. The second shipment of Russian oil totaling 55,000 metric tons was delivered to the seaport of Karachi, the Daily Pakistan newspaper said on Tuesday.

"Pakistan has received its second shipment of Russian crude oil under the historic agreement signed between the two sides," the newspaper informed.

The delivery was made by the Clyde Noble tanker under the agreement between the two countries.

"The succeeding shipment follows the arrival and processing of maiden shipment of 45,000 metric tonnes of oil, which continued before mid-June," the Daily Pakistan added.

The first shipment of Russian oil stood at 45,000 metric tons.