Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation in talks on cooperation with African countries

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is in negotiations to cooperate with African countries, USC CEO Alexey Rakhmanov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Talks are at the initial stage. I can only say that there is one interesting area which our colleagues working in intergovernmental commissions told us about, and this is small fishing vessels. It turns out that our African colleagues are very interested in such vessels because their fleets are quite old and worn-out," he said.

According to Rakhmanov, his company is working on several offers for the foreign market, which will be based on expertise in the construction of fishing boats and the Small-boat Fleet for the Emergencies Ministry project.

"For us, export is an element of development. The most important thing is not to fall into a trap: when you are talking with foreigners, they want to get the best deal and shipbuilders have to take the losses. I think it is high time we turn this page and conduct full-fledged business activity," he added.

