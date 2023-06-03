OPEC+ to consider various options at June 4 meeting — source

VIENNA, June 3. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries are considering various options for action on oil output parameters at the June 4 meeting, including production cuts, a source in one of the delegations told TASS.

"Various options are being discussed," the source said, adding that production cuts are also among the discussed options.

At the same time, Reuters claimed citing sources in the delegation that OPEC+ is discussing an additional reduction in production by 1 mln barrels per day, among other possible options.

In October 2022, the OPEC+ countries agreed to cut production by 2 mln barrels per day from November. At the same time, on April 2, a number of OPEC+ countries announced an additional voluntary cuts of oil output from May to the end of 2023. The total volume of these cuts, including the share of Russia, reaches 1.66 mln bpd.