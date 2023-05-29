Iran’s exports to Russia on the rise in annual terms — news agency

TEHRAN, May 29. /TASS/. Exports of goods from Iran to Russia moved up by 30% year on year, the ISNA news agency reports, citing Iranian customs data for the period from March 2022 to March 2023.

According to statistics, Russia bought 1.419 mln metric tons of goods from Iran amounting to $743.88 mln and reached the tenth position among main importers of the country.

Russia imported mostly the products indicated in customs data as parts of turbine jet or turboprop engines, except fixed and mobile blades of gas turbines, the news agency said. This position accounts for $68 mln or 9.21% of the value of all goods.