Georgia’s national air carrier begins flights to Russia

TBILISI, May 20. /TASS/. Georgia’s national air carrier Georgian Airways has begun flights from the country’s capital of Tbilisi to Moscow.

The first flight, which departed from Tbilisi International Airport at 8:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT) on Saturday, is expected to arrive in Moscow at 10:15 a.m. local time (07:15 GMT).

The air carrier will operate seven flights a week.

Georgian Airways is the second airline to begin flight operations between the two countries after a long break. Russia’s Azimuth airline carried out its first Moscow to Tbilisi flight in four years on Friday. Russia’s Red Wings will begin flights to Georgia in June.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree waiving visas for Georgian citizens starting on May 15. Another presidential decree canceled a ban on flights to and from Georgia and the sales of tours to Georgia, which had been in effect since 2019.