Russian investors ready to develop around 30 new production projects in Cuba — ombudsman

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian investors are ready to develop around 30 new production projects in Cuba, including the assembly of UAZ cars, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov told TASS.

"The forum ‘Russian-Cuba business dialogue’ organized by our business council was held on the sidelines of the intergovernmental commission yesterday," Titov who also heads the Russian-Cuba business council, said on Friday. "Forty-six Russian companies participated in it. Before the forum our portfolio contained 11 investment projects, while after the forum it already had around 30 [projects]," he said.

"For example, the issue is about organization of assembly of UAZ cars in Cuba, about sale of Russia-produced cars, about the creation of a maintenance center," the ombudsman added.