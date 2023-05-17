Iranian president urges making every effort to implement joint projects with Russia

TEHRAN, May 17. /TASS/. The potential for economic cooperation between Russia and Iran is large and has not yet been fully set into motion, making it is necessary to exert every effort for the implementation of joint projects, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday.

"We have a great economic potential, which has not yet been fully activated. We must use all the forces, means and opportunities [at our disposal] so that all these projects can be implemented," he said at the signing ceremony for the agreement to build the Rasht-Astara rail line in Iran.

Raisi thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was taking part in the ceremony via video conference, for his serious attitude toward cooperation between the two countries

The Iranian president called the agreement for the Rasht-Astara section of railway an important step in cooperation between Russia and Iran, saying that the transport corridor will be beneficial for all countries in the region.

"No doubt, this agreement is a very big and serious step toward the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Russia. Cooperation between our countries, as you know, is developing rapidly in various areas," he said.

According to Raisi, the Russian-Iranian railway project will work in the interests of all countries in the region as a "symbol of multifaceted friendship" between Russia and Iran.

He also underscored the need to develop rail links with other countries in the region, in particular with Iraq. "There is also an Iran-Pakistan-Turkey project; [as well,] we should strengthen the railway infrastructure between Iran and Iraq," Raisi said.

On Wednesday, Russia and Iran signed an agreement for the joint construction of the Rasht-Astara railway section. According to the document, Moscow and Tehran will jointly finance the relevant design and construction work, as well as the supply of related goods and services.

Some 170 km long, the Rasht-Astara line is designed to link land sections of the International North-South Transport Corridor, which will boost the economic efficiency of the trans-Caspian route. It is planned that the Rasht-Astara line will be built by Moscow and Tehran, while the Astara (Iran)-to-Astara (Azerbaijan) line will be built jointly by Moscow, Tehran and Baku.