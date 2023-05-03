Moroccan air carrier resumes flights to Russia — airport

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Royal Air Maroc, the Morocco-based airline, has restarted flights to the Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, the airport said on Wednesday.

"A direct flight from the Morocco’s largest city: Royal Air Maroc started flying to the Domodedovo. On May 3, an airplane of the Royal Air Maroc making the first scheduled flight from Casablanca landed early in the morning in the Domodedovo Airport," the airport noted.

Scheduled flights between Moscow and Casablanca will be made by Boeing 737 aircraft twice per week, on Wednesdays and Fridays.

"We are glad to meet in the Domodedovo our partner, the Royal Air Maroc airline. Considering positive dynamics of passenger traffic on international destinations, the start of flights to the Kingdom of Morocco from Moscow - this is yet another step to development of a promising route and expansion of the geography of Russians’ flights," said Andrey Pavlov, the Director of the Domodedovo Airport.

Royal Air Maroc suspended flights to Russia in March 2022.