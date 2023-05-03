Storage tank on fire in southern Russia contains 20,000 cubic meters of oil products

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The oil storage tank in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region that caught fire after a drone crashed into it contains 20,000 cubic meters of oil products, an emergency source told TASS on Wednesday.

"A tank containing 20,000 cubic meters [of oil products] is on fire at the TamanNefteGaz company’s premises. The blaze has been categorized as the highest four-alarm fire," he said.

An oil storage reservoir in the Volna settlement caught fire in the early hours on Wednesday. There is no threat to the nearby settlement itself. Firefighting activities involve almost 190 personnel and five fire trains. Emergency officials told TASS that the fire had been caused by a drone crash.