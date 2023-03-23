Russia to supply 22 bln cubic meters of gas to China over Power of Siberia — Novak

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline will stand at 22 bln cubic meters in 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"We are gradually reaching the design capacity of the Power of Siberia. We expect 22 bln cubic meters of gas this year and will reach the design 38 bln [cubic meters] by 2025," Novak said.

Russia exported record high 15.5 bln cubic meters of gas to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline as of 2022 year-end.