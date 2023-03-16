Russian minister expects sales of new cars to gain 30% in 2023

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Sales of new cars in Russia may rise by 30% in 2023, Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on the sidelines of the RSPP (Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs) congress on Thursday.

"In the previous month we said that [sales of cars] will increase by around 30% for sure compared with last year," he said.

Sales of new passenger cars and LCVs (light commercial vehicles) in Russia fell by almost 59% in 2022 compared to 2021 to 687,000 vehicles, according to figures provided by the Association of European Businesses (AEB).