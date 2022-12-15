Russia to look for more promising partners outside EU — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, December 15. /TASS/. Russia is going to redirect deliveries of energy resources to new fast-growing markets, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting of the Strategic Development and National Projects Council.

"The European Union essentially continues consuming our goods and services but restrains back flows. The situation of such imbalances cannot last forever. What should we do? We will look for other, more promising partners in proactively growing regions of the global economy. These are Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. We will redirect supplies of our energy resources right to the markets of friendly states," the head of state said.

Oil exports to partner countries increased by almost a quarter over the first nine months of this year, Putin added.