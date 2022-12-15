Russia sees prospects for ramping up LNG projects, says key energy official

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Moscow sees possibilities for further carrying out Russian projects on natural gas liquefaction, First Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin told a forum on Thursday, adding that the ministry also considers it necessary to intensify plans on the sector’s development.

"As of today, we see opportunities for continuing our LNG projects, which is why plans to build up the segment remain in place. Moreover, we believe that they should be intensified because it enables us to virtually reach any point in the world and provides us with some additional flexibility. And what is most important, it provides the Russian industry with predictable orders for equipment, for vessels, for services, and for specialists that are required for that," he specified.

"Those are 10-15 years of building a segment with clear demand and enormous potential for import substitution," Sorokin added.

Another essential area is developing the domestic market and the direction of gasification, he noted. "The emphasis is on the domestic market, which means both providing access to gas to the general public and businesses, and it is very important to fully use the potential of East Siberia where enormous reserves are concentrated," the official pointed out.