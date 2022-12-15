No decisions so far made on Nord Stream repairs — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The parties have not yet made any decisions about repairing the Nord Stream, which was previously damaged by explosions, nor about launching the only remaining line, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It has not yet come down to repairs, no decisions have been made on this matter," he said.

According to Peskov, "so far there are no decisions on launching the remaining line." Therefore, he believes, the restoration of sanctions against turbines for Nord Streams by Canada is unlikely to affect the situation. "Although, of course, the turbines need service and repair. Therefore, these sanctions will continue to affect not only those targeted, but also European consumers," he said.

Peskov also noted that so far nothing is known about the results of the investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream.

Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced earlier that country has reinstated its sanctions on turbines for the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline. "The Government of Canada has decided to revoke the time-limited sanctions waiver that was granted to allow turbines being repaired <…> in Montreal to be returned to Germany," she said.

Four leaks were discovered in late September on the Nord Stream gas pipeline, with the most recent one pinpointed by Sweden’s coast guard. On September 27, operator Nord Stream AG reported that three lines of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage. The first leak was identified on Nord Stream 2 near the Danish Island of Bornholm. Then two leaks were recorded at Nord Stream. Swedish seismologists later reported that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines on the previous day. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the incidents were sabotage.