Gazprom agrees to postpone Moldovagaz payment until September 1

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Gazprom has agreed as a matter of exception to postpone the advance payment of Moldovagaz for Russian gas supplies in August until September 1, the company said on Monday.

"Moldovagaz failed to honor contractual commitments to Gazprom on the gas supplies advance payment in August 2022. Moldovagaz approached Gazprom with the request to postpone the deadline of the advance payment until September 1, 2022. Gazprom made the decision to agree to such request as a matter of exception," the Russian gas holding said.

Moldovagaz requested earlier to postpone the advance payment for gas until the end of the fourth quarter.