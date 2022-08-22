Russia’s oil giant Lukoil acquires Spartak Moscow football club, Otkritie Arena

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian oil giant Lukoil has purchased the Spartak Moscow football club and the Otkritie Bank Arena in the Russian capital, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"Lukoil announces the acquisition of 100% share in [the] JSC ‘Football Club Spartak-Moscow’ and ‘Otkritie Bank Arena’ stadium," the statement reads. "The Company has been the major sponsor of the Club for over 20 years and has worked in close cooperation with the Club on projects related to "Lukoil" brand promotion."

"In the near future, Lukoil intends to implement a number of strategic initiatives aiming to enhance the Club[‘s] management system and streamline the decision-making process with involvement of sports industry professionals with [a] proven track record," the company stated.

The statement also said that the club’s current owner, Leonid Fedun, is exiting the list of shareholders of Spartak Moscow FC and would no longer be part of the club’s management.

"Lukoil also informs that due to secession from shareholders, Mr. Fedun resigns as President, Board Member and Chairman of JSC "Football Club Spartak-Moscow" and will no longer be involved in [the] management of the Club," the company said. "Lukoil highly appreciates Leonid Fedun's contribution to the development of the Club, [and] its infrastructure and sports achievements."

In late June, Fedun stepped down as Lukoil’s vice president and stated his intention to carry on with his work with the Spartak Moscow football club.

Throughout its century-long history, Spartak Moscow FC has been a 12-time USSR champion and ten-time champion of Russia. The team is the winner of numerous other awards and trophies. Spartak Moscow FC finished 10th in the 2021/2022 season of the Russian Premier League (RPL).

Otkritie Bank Arena

The over 45,300-seat capacity Otkritie Bank Arena has been home to Spartak Moscow FC since it was commissioned in 2014.

This football arena was officially called Spartak Stadium when it hosted matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The construction of the Otkritie Bank Arena began in 2010 and was completed in 2014. The arena occupies an area of 53,758 square meters (13.2 acres) and is almost 53 meters (174 feet) high.

The official opening of the Otkritie Bank Arena in Moscow’s northwest took place on September 5, 2014, when Spartak FC played its inaugural home match against Serbian FC Crvena Zvezda.