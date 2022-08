MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Purina halted production and sales of certain cat and dog food brands in Russia due to logistical difficulties, a spokesperson of the company’s hotline told TASS.

"Production and sales of Friskies, Cat Chow, Dog Chow, Gourmet and Darling Dog cat and dog food were halted due to logistical difficulties with raw material supplies," the spokesperson said.

Sales of Purina One, Purina One Dog, Felix, and Proplan brands in Russia will continue, he added.