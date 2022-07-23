African Union official welcomes Ukrainian grain export deal

PRETORIA, July 23. /TASS/. Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomed the signing of an agreement to establish a corridor to transport agricultural products out of Ukraine, signed in Istanbul on Friday.

"Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomes the signing by Russia and Ukraine of agreements under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the export of grain and agricultural products via the Black Sea," reads a statement, posted on the organization’s website.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a quadrilateral coordination center to inspect ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and rule out provocations.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat said earlier the continent suffered greatly from the crisis in Ukraine, which caused food and fuel prices for the African population to surge. Russia is one of Africa’s biggest suppliers of wheat and other grain, as well as of fertilizers and fuel. Due to supply disruptions, caused by Western sanctions, food and fuel prices in Africa have spiked since February.