Export of Russian software up by almost 20% yoy in 2021, says Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The export of Russian software this year has grown by almost 20% year-on-year, a representative of the administration of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told TASS.

"Russian digital technology industry is intensively developing. President Vladimir Putin approved the national goal of digital transformation. We have one of the strongest educational and scientific and technical schools. Our IT industry comprises tens of thousands of companies and hundreds of thousands of specialists. Export of software from Russia increased by almost 20% in comparison with last year alone. Our country has also built a powerful incentive system for the IT sector. Packages of measures aimed at developing the industry are being gradually implemented. For example, annually the authorities allocate about 4 billion rubles ($53.9 mln) in the form of grants to support IT projects and companies," said Chernyshenko.

He was speaking at the plenary session "Investing in digital growth and opportunities - transnational and transcontinental synergy " at the UN Internet Governance Forum. He took part in the meeting in a videoconference mode.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the growth and development of IT solutions and the digital economy are impossible without cooperation on a global scale, without the synergy of solutions and the development of an international legal framework.

Chernyshenko also stressed the need to remove regulatory barriers that prevent the spread of artificial intelligence (AI).

"I would also like to note the importance of harmonizing international legislation regulating the global Internet and the activities of technology companies. We need to develop uniform approaches to the protection of personal data on a global scale in order to balance the rights and responsibilities of all parties in the digital environment. In this regard, we take note of the recent initiative of Secretary General of the United Nations on the development of a Global Digital Contract. Russia is open to dialogue with all interested states, companies and expert communities," he added.

The Deputy Prime Minister's office clarified that the 20th UN Forum on Internet Governance will be held in 2025 in Russia.

"We intend to ensure broad participation of all interested parties in the Forum. At the same time, we should ensure that the Forum results in practical solutions providing for the openness and security of the Internet, taking into account the interests of all participants in the online space," Chernyshenko stressed.

The UN Internet Governance Forum - IGF 2021 takes place from December 6 to 10, 2021 at the International Congress Centre in Katowice, Poland. The headline of this year’s Internet Governance Forum is Internet United, which means open, free and undivided Internet where users have their rights. This year’s event will be the 16th edition of the IGF.