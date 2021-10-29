G20 declaration to contain global energy balance issues, says Russian Sherpa

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Rome-hosted G20 summit’s final declaration will contain items regarding the global energy balance sphere, Russia’s G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash told reporters.

"I cannot disclose what specific points in the declaration will be in this regard," Lukash said.

[There will be] a kind of general matters pertaining to decommissioning of power generating facilities, a reduction of methane emissions and temperature targets overall, which were set in the Paris Accord, commitments within the framework of the UN Convention for financing of climate efforts of developing nations by developed states, and other ones," she pointed out.

The development of coal-fired generation is one of the stumbling blocks in the global energy balance topic and developed nations insist on the immediate termination of using coal as an energy resource, Lukash noted. "This is a fairly delusional goal, considering that coal accounts for a significant portion of the energy balance in many countries," she said. Its share in the European Union’s energy balance is about 27%, which is much higher than in Russia, she added.

"The problem is also that more "advanced" countries in climate matters attempt to ram through their "solutions that merely cannot be implemented," the Russian Sherpa specified. "If everyone wants to preserve the climate and to not just pursue some other economic goals, then all avenues for reducing greenhouse gas emissions should be considered," Lukash noted.