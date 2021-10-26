First code of ethics of artificial intelligence signed in Russia

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The AI Alliance and several other organizations have signed a code of ethics of artificial intelligence (AI). The signing took place at TASS as part of the first international forum "Ethics of Artificial Intelligence: The Beginning of Trust", which takes place on October 26 in Moscow.

The Code will become part of the Artificial Intelligence federal project and the Strategy for the Development of the Information Society for 2017-2030.

It establishes general ethical principles and standards of conduct to guide those involved in activities using artificial intelligence.

The Code applies to relations involving ethical aspects of the creation (design, construction, piloting), implementation and use of AI technologies at all stages of the life cycle, which are currently not regulated by Russian law or other regulatory acts.

The document is divided into two sections, which include topics such as stimulating the development of AI, raising awareness of the ethics of using AI, identifying AI in communication with a person, and information security.

According to the deputy head of the Analytical Center under the Russian government, Sergey Nakvasin, currently, about 20 countries are dealing with the ethics of artificial intelligence.

The Russian code was authored by the AI Alliance jointly with the Analytical Center under the Russian government and the Economic Development Ministry. Joining the code is voluntary.

The document was signed by the alliance members Sberbank, Gazprom Neft, Yandex VK, MTS and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, as well as representatives of Skolkovo, Rostelecom, Rosatom, InfoWatch and real estate platform Cian.

For the first time, when signing agreements, a Gosklyuch mobile signature is used. Gosklyuch is a service, which generates a user's electronic signature free of charge. The signature is stored within a protected infrastructure of e-government.

In December 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the development of an internal moral and ethical code in the field of artificial intelligence. The head of state stressed it was important to ensure the participation of the professional community and business in the formation of ethical principles for the use of AI.