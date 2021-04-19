Discussions on Hainan's free trade port draw attention at Boao Forum

HAIKOU, April 19. /TASS/. Boao Forum for Asia drew the attention of international community with several events dedicated to the nuances and specifics of the development of Hainan's free trade port, announced the head of the press service of the provincial party's propaganda department Wang Sheng.

According to the official, among the most relevant forum's events directly related to Hainan's free port is a dialogue at the level of governors and mayors in the China-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) format, a panel session "The economy of island member-states of Maritime Silk Road Initiative in the 21st Century", "Free Trade Ports in a Global Change", and "Sustainable Rural Development and Poverty Alleviation According to 2030 Plan".

These sessions were attended by representatives of eight ASEAN states, Belarus and the Republic of Korea, as well as members of the leadership of the administrations of 14 Chinese regions. Leading political scientists and economists from all over the world joined the discussions.

The forum, which lasts four days (April 18-21), is attended by about 2,000 people from about 60 countries (the figures including the forum's employees, accompanying persons and service personnel reach 4,100).

Due to still difficult epidemiological situation in the world, the events are taking place with increased control measures. In accordance with the decision of the Hainan administration, in order to prevent emergencies during the forum in the air over Boao and the city of Qionghai (to which it belongs geographically) a ban on the use of drones and other small aircraft (with the exception of isolated cases agreed with the authorities) was introduced.