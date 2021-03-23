Violations in Russian space corporation exceed 30bln rubles in 2020, says Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Accounts Chamber revealed violations for more than 30 bln rubles ($394 mln) at the state space corporation Roscosmos in 2020, head of the Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Unfortunately, we again found violations at the amount of more than 30 bln rubles over the past year. They are of different nature: accounting, misuse of funds, violation of funding standards," head of the Accounts Chamber.

Alexei Kudrin noted that in 2020 the Accounts Chamber conducted audits of state-owned companies, state-owned enterprises and federal state unitary enterprises. As part of these checks, the department, in particular, revealed the lack of a unified approach to the formation of dividends, due to which the budget may receive less funds.

"Naturally, there are concerns about the fact that a large number of loss making enterprises are not taking sufficient measures to increase efficiency. The dividend policy is not verified, it is not enshrined in any normative acts or there are no uniform principles of dividend policy. Every institution makes decision individually. As a result the budget often does not receive enough funds either," Kudrin said.

He also noted that the department revealed violations related to the customs declaration of goods.

"As for customs regulation we even have a breakthrough in this field. We have identified violations related to the fact that when declaring goods, intellectual property rights are not sufficiently taken into account in declarations. We have found a systemic problem, as it turned out and the Federal Customs Service has already begun to work on our findings," the head of the Accounting Chamber said.

Kudrin noted that the inspections of his department had resulted in additional accrual of funds.

"There are additional charges in the amount of billions of rubles. Thus, this can also be considered the result of such work," Kudrin told Putin.